June 17, 2025

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Digital Turbine APPS stock rose 51.8% to $7.3 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $766.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Alpha Technology Group ATGL stock moved upwards by 35.92% to $35.0. The company's market cap stands at $576.1 million.
  • XTI Aerospace XTIA shares increased by 29.6% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
  • Creative Global Tech CGTL stock rose 21.96% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $45.2 million.
  • Mobix Labs MOBX shares moved upwards by 19.51% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.
  • Frequency Electronics FEIM shares rose 14.79% to $22.5. The company's market cap stands at $217.7 million.

Losers

  • SolarEdge Technologies SEDG stock fell 34.3% to $15.76 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $930.5 million.
  • Enphase Energy ENPH stock fell 25.13% to $34.39. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
  • Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock declined by 19.81% to $7.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $670.0 million.
  • First Solar FSLR stock fell 18.16% to $143.44. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 billion.
  • Aeluma ALMU stock fell 12.23% to $12.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.7 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock fell 11.61% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

