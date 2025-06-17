12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Digital Turbine APPS stock rose 51.8% to $7.3 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $766.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Alpha Technology Group ATGL stock moved upwards by 35.92% to $35.0. The company's market cap stands at $576.1 million.
- XTI Aerospace XTIA shares increased by 29.6% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- Creative Global Tech CGTL stock rose 21.96% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $45.2 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares moved upwards by 19.51% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.
- Frequency Electronics FEIM shares rose 14.79% to $22.5. The company's market cap stands at $217.7 million.
Losers
- SolarEdge Technologies SEDG stock fell 34.3% to $15.76 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $930.5 million.
- Enphase Energy ENPH stock fell 25.13% to $34.39. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
- Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock declined by 19.81% to $7.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $670.0 million.
- First Solar FSLR stock fell 18.16% to $143.44. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 billion.
- Aeluma ALMU stock fell 12.23% to $12.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.7 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock fell 11.61% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
