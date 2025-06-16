12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Sage Therapeutics SAGE shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $9.1 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.5 million.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock moved upwards by 30.04% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- Immuneering IMRX stock moved upwards by 18.94% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.3 million.
- NuCana NCNA stock increased by 18.01% to $0.14.
- Know Labs KNW stock increased by 17.68% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
- Geovax Labs GOVX shares moved upwards by 17.47% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
Losers
- Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT shares decreased by 44.8% to $19.96 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock decreased by 27.34% to $0.37.
- NextCure NXTC stock fell 26.72% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares decreased by 19.98% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Imunon IMNN shares declined by 18.89% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
- OKYO Pharma OKYO stock fell 15.95% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
