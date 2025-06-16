June 16, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Sage Therapeutics SAGE shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $9.1 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.5 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock moved upwards by 30.04% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • Immuneering IMRX stock moved upwards by 18.94% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.3 million.
  • NuCana NCNA stock increased by 18.01% to $0.14.
  • Know Labs KNW stock increased by 17.68% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
  • Geovax Labs GOVX shares moved upwards by 17.47% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.

Losers

  • Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT shares decreased by 44.8% to $19.96 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock decreased by 27.34% to $0.37.
  • NextCure NXTC stock fell 26.72% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares decreased by 19.98% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
  • Imunon IMNN shares declined by 18.89% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
  • OKYO Pharma OKYO stock fell 15.95% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CYCC Logo
CYCCCyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.3277-20.5%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.58
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
2.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GOVX Logo
GOVXGeovax Labs Inc
$1.2117.5%
HCTI Logo
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.025927.6%
HSDT Logo
HSDTHelius Medical Technologies Inc
$0.3960-22.2%
IMNN Logo
IMNNImunon Inc
$1.16-18.9%
IMRX Logo
IMRXImmuneering Corp
$2.2518.4%
KNW Logo
KNWKnow Labs Inc
$3.8617.7%
NCNA Logo
NCNANuCana PLC
$0.136618.9%
NXTC Logo
NXTCNextCure Inc
$0.4999-26.6%
OKYO Logo
OKYOOKYO Pharma Ltd
$2.67-11.3%
SAGE Logo
SAGESage Therapeutics Inc
$9.0935.7%
SRPT Logo
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$20.29-43.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved