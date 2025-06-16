June 16, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Sage Therapeutics SAGE shares rose 37.5% to $9.21 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $576.7 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares increased by 37.43% to $0.03. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
  • OneMedNet ONMD shares increased by 20.58% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  • Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares increased by 17.21% to $5.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • HeartBeam BEAT shares rose 15.89% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
  • NuCana NCNA shares rose 15.49% to $0.13.

Losers

  • Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT stock decreased by 39.8% to $21.79 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Jupiter Neurosciences JUNS stock decreased by 11.51% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
  • Catheter Precision VTAK shares fell 11.21% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • Co-Diagnostics CODX stock declined by 9.36% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • Imunon IMNN stock declined by 7.69% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
  • Biofrontera BFRI stock fell 7.39% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

