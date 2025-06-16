12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Sage Therapeutics SAGE shares rose 37.5% to $9.21 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $576.7 million.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares increased by 37.43% to $0.03. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- OneMedNet ONMD shares increased by 20.58% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares increased by 17.21% to $5.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- HeartBeam BEAT shares rose 15.89% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
- NuCana NCNA shares rose 15.49% to $0.13.
Losers
- Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT stock decreased by 39.8% to $21.79 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Jupiter Neurosciences JUNS stock decreased by 11.51% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
- Catheter Precision VTAK shares fell 11.21% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- Co-Diagnostics CODX stock declined by 9.36% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- Imunon IMNN stock declined by 7.69% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
- Biofrontera BFRI stock fell 7.39% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
APDNApplied DNA Sciences Inc
$4.690.32%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.46
Growth
20.86
Quality
Not Available
Value
96.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BEATHeartBeam Inc
$1.627.28%
BFRIBiofrontera Inc
$0.6300-4.40%
CODXCo-Diagnostics Inc
$0.2500-9.35%
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.029545.3%
IMNNImunon Inc
$1.33-6.99%
JUNSJupiter Neurosciences Inc
$1.04-7.96%
NCNANuCana PLC
$0.132715.5%
ONMDOneMedNet Corp
$0.376116.6%
SAGESage Therapeutics Inc
$9.0835.5%
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$22.44-38.0%
VTAKCatheter Precision Inc
Not Available-%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in