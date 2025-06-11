11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares moved upwards by 14.4% to $18.67 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- FOXO Technologies FOXO shares increased by 12.21% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock rose 7.31% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
- Oracle ORCL shares increased by 6.78% to $188.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $528.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Oblong OBLG shares increased by 6.37% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- QuickLogic QUIK shares rose 5.25% to $6.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.5 million.
Losers
- Castellum CTM shares fell 13.2% to $1.19 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $102.3 million.
- Karooooo KARO stock declined by 10.97% to $53.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- FiEE MINM shares fell 4.32% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares decreased by 3.45% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock fell 3.29% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
