12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Inuvo INUV stock moved upwards by 727.9% to $3.3 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $476.0 million.
- Marin Software MRIN stock moved upwards by 67.05% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Alpha Technology Group ATGL stock rose 37.76% to $35.0. The company's market cap stands at $576.1 million.
- DatChat DATS stock increased by 18.27% to $3.43. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG stock rose 17.37% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.1 million.
- Digital Ally DGLY shares moved upwards by 16.77% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
Losers
- Comtech Telecom CMTL shares fell 18.3% to $2.08 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $60.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock fell 17.78% to $3.1.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock fell 15.3% to $5.7.
- Peraso PRSO shares declined by 11.23% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- SmartKem SMTK stock declined by 9.88% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Ondas Holdings ONDS shares declined by 8.64% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBKLArgo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
$5.70-15.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ATGLAlpha Technology Group Ltd
$25.41-%
CMTLComtech Telecommunications Corp
$2.13-16.1%
DATSDatChat Inc
$3.4920.3%
DGLYDigital Ally Inc
$3.4915.9%
INUVInuvo Inc
$3.29725.4%
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$1.3816.5%
MRINMarin Software Inc
$1.3862.3%
ONDSOndas Holdings Inc
$1.54-8.04%
PRSOPeraso Inc
$1.31-10.9%
SLNHPSoluna Holdings Inc
$3.05-19.1%
SMTKSmartKem Inc
$1.25-9.88%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in