June 10, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Inuvo INUV stock moved upwards by 727.9% to $3.3 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $476.0 million.
  • Marin Software MRIN stock moved upwards by 67.05% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Alpha Technology Group ATGL stock rose 37.76% to $35.0. The company's market cap stands at $576.1 million.
  • DatChat DATS stock increased by 18.27% to $3.43. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • Lightwave Logic LWLG stock rose 17.37% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.1 million.
  • Digital Ally DGLY shares moved upwards by 16.77% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

Losers

  • Comtech Telecom CMTL shares fell 18.3% to $2.08 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $60.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock fell 17.78% to $3.1.
  • Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock fell 15.3% to $5.7.
  • Peraso PRSO shares declined by 11.23% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
  • SmartKem SMTK stock declined by 9.88% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  Ondas Holdings ONDS shares declined by 8.64% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

