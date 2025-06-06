12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Quanex Building Prods NX stock rose 17.8% to $20.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $951.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- FuelCell Energy FCEL shares rose 7.69% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Founder Group FGL shares increased by 7.12% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares rose 6.38% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $138.4 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock rose 6.37% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- OFA OFAL shares rose 6.23% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
Losers
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares declined by 15.8% to $0.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- ZJK Industrial ZJK shares declined by 15.56% to $4.56. The company's market cap stands at $279.8 million.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP stock declined by 13.12% to $6.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Capstone Holding CAPS stock declined by 12.11% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- iPower IPW stock decreased by 10.73% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares fell 9.31% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
BBCPConcrete Pumping Holdings Inc
$6.16-13.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
45.23
Growth
99.70
Quality
Not Available
Value
34.81
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CAPSCapstone Holding Corp
$1.67-12.1%
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$0.36810.35%
FCELFuelCell Energy Inc
$5.485.38%
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$1.037.12%
IPWiPower Inc
$0.4650-13.9%
NXQuanex Building Products Corp
$20.3419.0%
OFALOFA Group
$2.977.22%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.9100-8.29%
SPCEVirgin Galactic Holdings Inc
$3.295.11%
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.6095-14.8%
ZJKZJK Industrial Co Ltd
$4.65-13.9%
