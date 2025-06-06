June 6, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Quanex Building Prods NX stock rose 17.8% to $20.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $951.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • FuelCell Energy FCEL shares rose 7.69% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Founder Group FGL shares increased by 7.12% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares rose 6.38% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $138.4 million.
  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock rose 6.37% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • OFA OFAL shares rose 6.23% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.

Losers

  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares declined by 15.8% to $0.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • ZJK Industrial ZJK shares declined by 15.56% to $4.56. The company's market cap stands at $279.8 million.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP stock declined by 13.12% to $6.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Capstone Holding CAPS stock declined by 12.11% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • iPower IPW stock decreased by 10.73% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares fell 9.31% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BBCP Logo
BBCPConcrete Pumping Holdings Inc
$6.16-13.1%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
45.23
Growth
99.70
Quality
Not Available
Value
34.81
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CAPS Logo
CAPSCapstone Holding Corp
$1.67-12.1%
DFLI Logo
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$0.36810.35%
FCEL Logo
FCELFuelCell Energy Inc
$5.485.38%
FGL Logo
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$1.037.12%
IPW Logo
IPWiPower Inc
$0.4650-13.9%
NX Logo
NXQuanex Building Products Corp
$20.3419.0%
OFAL Logo
OFALOFA Group
$2.977.22%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.9100-8.29%
SPCE Logo
SPCEVirgin Galactic Holdings Inc
$3.295.11%
ZBAI Logo
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.6095-14.8%
ZJK Logo
ZJKZJK Industrial Co Ltd
$4.65-13.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved