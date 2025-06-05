12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ZenaTech ZENA stock increased by 26.7% to $4.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $102.7 million.
- Verint Systems VRNT stock moved upwards by 18.24% to $21.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MongoDB MDB stock moved upwards by 16.68% to $233.05. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- AMTD Digital HKD shares rose 10.49% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $694.5 million.
- NextNav NN stock moved upwards by 9.88% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Intrusion INTZ shares rose 8.45% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.
Losers
- BitFuFu FUFU shares declined by 12.1% to $3.21 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $522.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Nano Labs NA shares fell 9.1% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.4 million.
- FiEE MINM shares fell 8.89% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
- X3 Holdings XTKG stock fell 5.92% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
- Ciena CIEN shares fell 5.44% to $79.33. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Comtech Telecom CMTL shares declined by 4.63% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CIENCiena Corp
$81.00-3.44%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.55
Growth
47.26
Quality
40.68
Value
26.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CMTLComtech Telecommunications Corp
$2.16-%
FUFUBitFuFu Inc
$3.20-12.3%
HKDAMTD Digital Inc
$2.178.50%
INTZIntrusion Inc
$2.156.97%
MDBMongoDB Inc
$233.0016.7%
MINMFiEE Inc
$3.17-9.17%
NANano Labs Ltd
$6.48-0.15%
NNNextNav Inc
$12.001.44%
VRNTVerint Systems Inc
$21.6217.9%
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$1.35-5.92%
ZENAZenaTech Inc
$3.200.63%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in