12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • ZenaTech ZENA stock increased by 26.7% to $4.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $102.7 million.
  • Verint Systems VRNT stock moved upwards by 18.24% to $21.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • MongoDB MDB stock moved upwards by 16.68% to $233.05. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AMTD Digital HKD shares rose 10.49% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $694.5 million.
  • NextNav NN stock moved upwards by 9.88% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Intrusion INTZ shares rose 8.45% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.

Losers

  • BitFuFu FUFU shares declined by 12.1% to $3.21 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $522.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Nano Labs NA shares fell 9.1% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.4 million.
  • FiEE MINM shares fell 8.89% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
  • X3 Holdings XTKG stock fell 5.92% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
  • Ciena CIEN shares fell 5.44% to $79.33. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Comtech Telecom CMTL shares declined by 4.63% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

