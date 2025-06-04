June 4, 2025 1:08 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Sharps Technology STSS shares increased by 84.2% to $6.89 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Cellectar Biosciences CLRB stock increased by 61.52% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
  • Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares increased by 44.59% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
  • ModivCare MODV stock moved upwards by 39.58% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
  • Rallybio RLYB shares rose 35.87% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCCP shares rose 30.0% to $5.2.

Losers

  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock declined by 28.1% to $4.85 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
  • Neogen NEOG shares decreased by 23.22% to $4.61. The company's market cap stands at $999.4 million.
  • NuCana NCNA stock fell 22.75% to $0.05. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Moleculin Biotech MBRX stock fell 21.57% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Conduit Pharmaceuticals CDT shares fell 18.27% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • Lyra Therapeutics LYRA shares declined by 17.92% to $22.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

