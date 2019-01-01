Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. It develops several families of anticancer drugs that act on the cell cycle, including nucleoside analogs, CDK (cyclin dependent kinase) inhibitors, and PLK (polo-like kinase) inhibitors. The pipeline development programs of the company include CYC065 CDK inhibitor, Sapacitabine and seliciclib, CYC682, CYC140 PLK inhibitor, and CYC202. It earns the majority of its revenue from the United Kingdom.