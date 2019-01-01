QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. It develops several families of anticancer drugs that act on the cell cycle, including nucleoside analogs, CDK (cyclin dependent kinase) inhibitors, and PLK (polo-like kinase) inhibitors. The pipeline development programs of the company include CYC065 CDK inhibitor, Sapacitabine and seliciclib, CYC682, CYC140 PLK inhibitor, and CYC202. It earns the majority of its revenue from the United Kingdom.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCCP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals's (CYCCP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCCP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCCP)?

A

The stock price for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCCP) is $6.25 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCCP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCP) reporting earnings?

A

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCCP) operate in?

A

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.