June 2, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Lyra Therapeutics LYRA stock rose 376.8% to $23.5 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.
  • Vera Therapeutics VERA stock increased by 64.08% to $31.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • ModivCare MODV stock rose 59.82% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
  • Hyperfine HYPR shares rose 58.0% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $74.1 million.
  • Processa Pharmaceuticals PCSA stock moved upwards by 56.58% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares moved upwards by 40.92% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock declined by 31.2% to $0.74 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • Basel Medical Group BMGL stock declined by 27.47% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $82.8 million.
  • BioLine Rx BLRX shares fell 19.24% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Verastem VSTM shares decreased by 18.82% to $6.11. The company's market cap stands at $335.4 million.
  • TherapeuticsMD TXMD stock declined by 17.81% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals OLMA stock fell 16.1% to $4.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

