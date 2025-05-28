12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock increased by 25.1% to $0.73 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- C3.ai AI stock increased by 14.68% to $26.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares increased by 10.56% to $6.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG shares increased by 6.93% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $135.0 million.
- BitFuFu FUFU shares rose 6.3% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $604.3 million.
- Couchbase BASE stock increased by 6.25% to $19.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- HP HPQ stock decreased by 14.0% to $23.4 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares fell 12.79% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock decreased by 11.54% to $9.2. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.
- SentinelOne S shares declined by 11.35% to $17.44. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI shares decreased by 4.77% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
- UTime WTO shares decreased by 3.92% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
