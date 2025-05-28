May 28, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock increased by 25.1% to $0.73 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
  • C3.ai AI stock increased by 14.68% to $26.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares increased by 10.56% to $6.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Lightwave Logic LWLG shares increased by 6.93% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $135.0 million.
  • BitFuFu FUFU shares rose 6.3% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $604.3 million.
  • Couchbase BASE stock increased by 6.25% to $19.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • HP HPQ stock decreased by 14.0% to $23.4 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Signing Day Sports SGN shares fell 12.79% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock decreased by 11.54% to $9.2. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.
  • SentinelOne S shares declined by 11.35% to $17.44. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Smith Micro Software SMSI shares decreased by 4.77% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
  • UTime WTO shares decreased by 3.92% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AI Logo
AIC3.ai Inc
$26.3910.3%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
26.01
Growth
21.40
Quality
Not Available
Value
52.13
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BASE Logo
BASECouchbase Inc
$19.193.90%
FUFU Logo
FUFUBitFuFu Inc
$3.52-3.83%
HOLO Logo
HOLOMicroCloud Hologram Inc
$9.1952.1%
HPQ Logo
HPQHP Inc
$23.29-17.8%
HTCR Logo
HTCRHeartCore Enterprises Inc
$0.749533.7%
LWLG Logo
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$1.02-5.56%
NVTS Logo
NVTSNavitas Semiconductor Corp
$6.45-0.77%
S Logo
SSentinelOne Inc
$17.44-13.2%
SGN Logo
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
$1.87125.3%
SMSI Logo
SMSISmith Micro Software Inc
$0.8000-2.44%
WTO Logo
WTOUTime Ltd
$1.0218.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved