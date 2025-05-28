12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares rose 169.8% to $2.24 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock rose 51.64% to $9.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE stock rose 19.82% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.
- Box BOX shares moved upwards by 18.21% to $37.18. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Boxlight BOXL stock rose 12.71% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Unity Software U shares rose 12.05% to $24.44. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 billion.
Losers
- Cemtrex CETX stock declined by 46.3% to $0.91 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- Exodus Movement EXOD stock decreased by 16.09% to $29.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $838.6 million.
- Nukkleus NUKK shares decreased by 13.98% to $13.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 million.
- Pony AI PONY stock decreased by 13.96% to $18.37. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
- Okta OKTA shares declined by 13.0% to $109.19. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Greenidge Generation GREE stock fell 11.45% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
