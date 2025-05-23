May 23, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock rose 8.7% to $1.63 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Fly-E Group FLYE shares rose 4.98% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
  • Beachbody Co BODI stock increased by 4.93% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
  • Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock rose 4.83% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • One Group Hospitality STKS stock rose 4.28% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $120.2 million.
  • Raytech Holding RAY shares rose 4.24% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.

Losers

  • Destination XL Group DXLG shares decreased by 8.3% to $1.0 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock declined by 8.04% to $0.09.
  • Yatra Online YTRA shares decreased by 6.03% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $46.1 million.
  • Leslies LESL shares declined by 6.0% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $150.2 million.
  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares fell 5.89% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • Lazydays Holdings GORV shares fell 4.83% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

