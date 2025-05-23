12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock rose 8.7% to $1.63 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Fly-E Group FLYE shares rose 4.98% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- Beachbody Co BODI stock increased by 4.93% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock rose 4.83% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- One Group Hospitality STKS stock rose 4.28% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $120.2 million.
- Raytech Holding RAY shares rose 4.24% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
Losers
- Destination XL Group DXLG shares decreased by 8.3% to $1.0 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock declined by 8.04% to $0.09.
- Yatra Online YTRA shares decreased by 6.03% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $46.1 million.
- Leslies LESL shares declined by 6.0% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $150.2 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares fell 5.89% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Lazydays Holdings GORV shares fell 4.83% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BODIThe Beachbody Co Inc
$3.83-0.26%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
9.06
Growth
6.99
Quality
Not Available
Value
37.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
DXLGDestination XL Group Inc
$1.01-3.81%
EJHE-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd
$0.09458.50%
FLYEFly-E Group Inc
$0.49901.42%
GDHGGolden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd
$1.82-60.4%
GORVLazydays Holdings Inc
$0.251535.0%
LESLLeslies Inc
$0.85994.29%
LXEHLixiang Education Holding Co Ltd
$2.17-0.46%
MRMMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc
$1.633.82%
RAYRaytech Holding Ltd
$2.30-0.93%
STKSThe One Group Hospitality Inc
$3.897.16%
YTRAYatra Online Inc
$0.7705-5.34%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in