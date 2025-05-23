May 23, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Rain Enhancement RAIN shares rose 26.8% to $5.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.
  • Agrify AGFY shares increased by 14.5% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.
  • VCI Global VCIG shares moved upwards by 14.04% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
  • FTAI Infrastructure FIP stock increased by 14.0% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $654.1 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares increased by 7.92% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
  • NuScale Power SMR stock increased by 7.46% to $27.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

Losers

  • Xos XOS shares declined by 23.2% to $2.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares decreased by 14.92% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.3 million.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton BAH shares decreased by 11.51% to $114.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Nocera NCRA stock declined by 10.66% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock fell 8.86% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • Expion360 XPON shares decreased by 7.02% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGFY Logo
AGFYAgrify Corp
$24.9914.5%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.73
Growth
17.56
Quality
Not Available
Value
57.23
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BAH Logo
BAHBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
$114.40-11.4%
FIP Logo
FIPFTAI Infrastructure Inc
$5.275.40%
MWYN Logo
MWYNMarwynn Holdings Inc
$8.00-11.6%
NCRA Logo
NCRANocera Inc
$0.8935-10.7%
RAIN Logo
RAINRain Enhancement Technologies Holdco Inc
$5.3526.8%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.5160-7.86%
SMR Logo
SMRNuScale Power Corp
$27.317.86%
VCIG Logo
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$3.279.36%
XOS Logo
XOSXos Inc
$2.55-23.2%
XPON Logo
XPONExpion360 Inc
$0.7125-9.25%
ZBAI Logo
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.94007.92%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved