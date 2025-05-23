12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Rain Enhancement RAIN shares rose 26.8% to $5.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.
- Agrify AGFY shares increased by 14.5% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.
- VCI Global VCIG shares moved upwards by 14.04% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
- FTAI Infrastructure FIP stock increased by 14.0% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $654.1 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares increased by 7.92% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- NuScale Power SMR stock increased by 7.46% to $27.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
Losers
- Xos XOS shares declined by 23.2% to $2.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares decreased by 14.92% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.3 million.
- Booz Allen Hamilton BAH shares decreased by 11.51% to $114.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Nocera NCRA stock declined by 10.66% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock fell 8.86% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Expion360 XPON shares decreased by 7.02% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
