12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Genius Group GNS shares increased by 38.7% to $0.52 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
- Advance Auto Parts AAP shares increased by 33.34% to $41.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Urban Outfitters URBN shares increased by 16.77% to $69.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Classover Holdings KIDZ stock rose 15.06% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $79.8 million.
- NWTN NWTN shares rose 9.39% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $566.6 million.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR shares rose 7.77% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
Losers
- Lottery.com LTRY shares fell 24.7% to $1.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock decreased by 9.73% to $0.01. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- XPeng XPEV stock declined by 5.62% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Luminar Technologies LAZR stock declined by 4.8% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $176.7 million.
- Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU stock declined by 4.73% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- Volcon VLCN stock declined by 4.47% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
