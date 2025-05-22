May 22, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Genius Group GNS shares increased by 38.7% to $0.52 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
  • Advance Auto Parts AAP shares increased by 33.34% to $41.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Urban Outfitters URBN shares increased by 16.77% to $69.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Classover Holdings KIDZ stock rose 15.06% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $79.8 million.
  • NWTN NWTN shares rose 9.39% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $566.6 million.
  • Allurion Technologies ALUR shares rose 7.77% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.

Losers

  • Lottery.com LTRY shares fell 24.7% to $1.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock decreased by 9.73% to $0.01. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • XPeng XPEV stock declined by 5.62% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Luminar Technologies LAZR stock declined by 4.8% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $176.7 million.
  • Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU stock declined by 4.73% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
  • Volcon VLCN stock declined by 4.47% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

