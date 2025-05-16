May 16, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares increased by 45.0% to $1.74 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
  • Biodesix BDSX shares moved upwards by 16.2% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Enveric Biosciences ENVB stock increased by 15.88% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • SS Innovations SSII stock moved upwards by 9.24% to $10.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock rose 8.86% to $0.01.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares rose 8.13% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

Losers

  • Durect DRRX shares fell 11.4% to $0.57 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Prothena Corp PRTA shares fell 8.83% to $6.55. The company's market cap stands at $352.3 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock decreased by 5.99% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • PepGen PEPG shares fell 5.85% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
  • Tivic Health Systems TIVC stock fell 5.16% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • RAPT Therapeutics RAPT shares fell 5.0% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $105.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

