12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares increased by 45.0% to $1.74 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
- Biodesix BDSX shares moved upwards by 16.2% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Enveric Biosciences ENVB stock increased by 15.88% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- SS Innovations SSII stock moved upwards by 9.24% to $10.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock rose 8.86% to $0.01.
- NanoVibronix NAOV shares rose 8.13% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
Losers
- Durect DRRX shares fell 11.4% to $0.57 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Prothena Corp PRTA shares fell 8.83% to $6.55. The company's market cap stands at $352.3 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock decreased by 5.99% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- PepGen PEPG shares fell 5.85% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
- Tivic Health Systems TIVC stock fell 5.16% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- RAPT Therapeutics RAPT shares fell 5.0% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $105.3 million.
