12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Movano MOVE shares increased by 77.5% to $1.81 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Pixelworks PXLW shares moved upwards by 6.61% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Transact Technologies TACT stock increased by 6.38% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Cambium Networks CMBM shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
- LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock rose 5.54% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- WM Tech MAPS stock moved upwards by 5.52% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.7 million.
Losers
- Semilux International SELX stock fell 11.4% to $1.64 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.
- Bit Origin BTOG shares decreased by 10.47% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
- Taoping TAOP stock declined by 6.86% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Abits Group ABTS shares fell 6.34% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- SmartRent SMRT shares fell 5.93% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.5 million.
- Datasea DTSS stock decreased by 5.21% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
