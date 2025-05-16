May 16, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Movano MOVE shares increased by 77.5% to $1.81 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
  • Pixelworks PXLW shares moved upwards by 6.61% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Transact Technologies TACT stock increased by 6.38% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Cambium Networks CMBM shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
  • LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock rose 5.54% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • WM Tech MAPS stock moved upwards by 5.52% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.7 million.

Losers

  • Semilux International SELX stock fell 11.4% to $1.64 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.
  • Bit Origin BTOG shares decreased by 10.47% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • Taoping TAOP stock declined by 6.86% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Abits Group ABTS shares fell 6.34% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • SmartRent SMRT shares fell 5.93% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.5 million.
  • Datasea DTSS stock decreased by 5.21% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ABTS Logo
ABTSAbits Group Inc
$3.5611.3%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.97
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
79.05
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTOG Logo
BTOGBit Origin Ltd
$0.1538-14.6%
CMBM Logo
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$0.50000.40%
DTSS Logo
DTSSDatasea Inc
$2.5513.8%
LDTC Logo
LDTCLeddarTech Holdings Inc
$0.53849.86%
MAPS Logo
MAPSWM Technology Inc
$1.14-3.00%
MOVE Logo
MOVEMovano Inc
$1.072.88%
PXLW Logo
PXLWPixelworks Inc
$0.5772-1.70%
SELX Logo
SELXSemilux International Ltd
$1.64-3.53%
SMRT Logo
SMRTSmartRent Inc
$0.81097.98%
TACT Logo
TACTTransact Technologies Inc
$3.767.43%
TAOP Logo
TAOPTaoping Inc
$0.2575-9.04%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved