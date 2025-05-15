May 15, 2025 1:07 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Foot Locker FL shares rose 84.5% to $23.74 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Lobo EV Technologies LOBO stock moved upwards by 26.87% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
  • Superior Industries Intl SUP shares increased by 21.9% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Fossil Group FOSL shares rose 19.04% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $79.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Interactive Strength TRNR shares increased by 15.41% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • Boot Barn Holdings BOOT shares increased by 15.22% to $153.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • REE Automotive REE shares declined by 69.0% to $1.02 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Aterian ATER stock declined by 18.96% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Xponential Fitness XPOF stock decreased by 16.54% to $8.21. The company's market cap stands at $286.5 million.
  • Luminar Technologies LAZR shares fell 15.97% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods DKS shares declined by 14.9% to $178.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 billion.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET stock decreased by 11.8% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

