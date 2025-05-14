12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- 908 Devices MASS shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $4.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $166.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- CoreWeave CRWV shares increased by 7.15% to $72.29. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG stock moved upwards by 6.11% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Blaize Holdings BZAI stock increased by 5.75% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $298.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Boxlight BOXL shares increased by 5.62% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Karooooo KARO stock moved upwards by 5.34% to $47.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 18.8% to $1.51 during Wednesday's after-market session.
- GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS shares fell 17.28% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Rekor Systems REKR stock declined by 14.71% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- DXC Technology DXC shares declined by 12.56% to $14.48. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares declined by 7.37% to $6.16. The company's market cap stands at $557.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH shares decreased by 4.6% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
