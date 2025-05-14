May 14, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • 908 Devices MASS shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $4.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $166.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CoreWeave CRWV shares increased by 7.15% to $72.29. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Lightwave Logic LWLG stock moved upwards by 6.11% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Blaize Holdings BZAI stock increased by 5.75% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $298.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Boxlight BOXL shares increased by 5.62% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Karooooo KARO stock moved upwards by 5.34% to $47.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 18.8% to $1.51 during Wednesday's after-market session.
  • GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS shares fell 17.28% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Rekor Systems REKR stock declined by 14.71% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • DXC Technology DXC shares declined by 12.56% to $14.48. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares declined by 7.37% to $6.16. The company's market cap stands at $557.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH shares decreased by 4.6% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BOXL Logo
BOXLBoxlight Corp
$1.60-5.33%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
11.87
Growth
4.62
Quality
-
Value
38.41
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BZAI Logo
BZAIBlaize Holdings Inc
$2.943.89%
CRWV Logo
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$73.9616.9%
DXC Logo
DXCDXC Technology Co
$14.45-14.7%
GCTS Logo
GCTSGCT Semiconductor Holding Inc
$2.0220.2%
KARO Logo
KAROKarooooo Ltd
$47.306.10%
LWLG Logo
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$1.02-1.92%
MASS Logo
MASS908 Devices Inc
$4.60-1.08%
RCAT Logo
RCATRed Cat Holdings Inc
$6.28-1.57%
REKR Logo
REKRRekor Systems Inc
$0.9599-5.89%
SLNH Logo
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$0.8622-4.16%
SVRE Logo
SVRESaverone 2014 Ltd
$1.53-3.52%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved