12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Super Micro Computer SMCI shares rose 15.6% to $44.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 billion.
- Radcom RDCM stock increased by 14.31% to $14.69. The company's market cap stands at $235.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Digital Ally DGLY stock moved upwards by 11.27% to $0.04.
- Diginex DGNX shares rose 9.09% to $84.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Ondas Holdings ONDS shares rose 8.83% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $125.4 million.
- Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock moved upwards by 8.62% to $6.93. The company's market cap stands at $627.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- X3 Holdings XTKG shares declined by 21.3% to $1.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
- Aurora Innovation AUR stock decreased by 19.41% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares fell 15.63% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $74.8 million.
- Actelis Networks ASNS stock fell 14.56% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Endava DAVA stock declined by 12.38% to $18.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Taoping TAOP shares decreased by 12.33% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
