May 14, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Super Micro Computer SMCI shares rose 15.6% to $44.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 billion.
  • Radcom RDCM stock increased by 14.31% to $14.69. The company's market cap stands at $235.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Digital Ally DGLY stock moved upwards by 11.27% to $0.04.
  • Diginex DGNX shares rose 9.09% to $84.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Ondas Holdings ONDS shares rose 8.83% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $125.4 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock moved upwards by 8.62% to $6.93. The company's market cap stands at $627.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • X3 Holdings XTKG shares declined by 21.3% to $1.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
  • Aurora Innovation AUR stock decreased by 19.41% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares fell 15.63% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $74.8 million.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS stock fell 14.56% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Endava DAVA stock declined by 12.38% to $18.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Taoping TAOP shares decreased by 12.33% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ASNS Logo
ASNSActelis Networks Inc
$0.7600-5.00%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
53.66
Growth
56.64
Quality
-
Value
74.05
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AUR Logo
AURAurora Innovation Inc
$5.96-18.6%
DAVA Logo
DAVAEndava PLC
$19.39-9.43%
DGLY Logo
DGLYDigital Ally Inc
$0.04318.02%
DGNX Logo
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$84.009.09%
GRYP Logo
GRYPGryphon Digital Mining Inc
$1.09-14.8%
ONDS Logo
ONDSOndas Holdings Inc
$0.92997.66%
RCAT Logo
RCATRed Cat Holdings Inc
$6.928.46%
RDCM Logo
RDCMRadcom Ltd
$14.3511.7%
SMCI Logo
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$44.7615.1%
TAOP Logo
TAOPTaoping Inc
$0.2478-9.89%
XTKG Logo
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$1.67-20.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved