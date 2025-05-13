May 13, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Life360 LIF shares rose 24.5% to $61.63 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • First Solar FSLR stock moved upwards by 21.93% to $190.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 billion.
  • Thumzup Media TZUP shares increased by 20.27% to $7.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 million.
  • Electro-Sensors ELSE shares increased by 19.39% to $5.01. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN stock moved upwards by 18.87% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.5 million.
  • Vuzix VUZI stock moved upwards by 18.8% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $190.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Exodus Movement EXOD shares decreased by 25.8% to $40.27 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO stock declined by 22.35% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM shares decreased by 19.47% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • 908 Devices MASS shares declined by 17.11% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $169.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Abits Group ABTS stock decreased by 16.63% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • Baijiayun Group RTC shares fell 14.68% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ABTS Logo
ABTSAbits Group Inc
$3.17-16.5%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.79
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
77.10
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ELSE Logo
ELSEElectro-Sensors Inc
$5.0119.3%
EXOD Logo
EXODExodus Movement Inc
$40.70-25.1%
FSLR Logo
FSLRFirst Solar Inc
$189.3421.2%
LIF Logo
LIFLife360 Inc
$61.3523.9%
MASS Logo
MASS908 Devices Inc
$4.82-16.0%
MAXN Logo
MAXNMaxeon Solar Technologies Ltd
$4.1617.1%
MLGO Logo
MLGOMicroAlgo Inc
$2.40-23.5%
RTC Logo
RTCBaijiayun Group Ltd
$0.3029-12.1%
SONM Logo
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$1.24-16.5%
TZUP Logo
TZUPThumzup Media Corp
$7.8119.5%
VUZI Logo
VUZIVuzix Corp
$2.4918.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved