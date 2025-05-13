12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Life360 LIF shares rose 24.5% to $61.63 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- First Solar FSLR stock moved upwards by 21.93% to $190.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 billion.
- Thumzup Media TZUP shares increased by 20.27% to $7.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 million.
- Electro-Sensors ELSE shares increased by 19.39% to $5.01. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN stock moved upwards by 18.87% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.5 million.
- Vuzix VUZI stock moved upwards by 18.8% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $190.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Exodus Movement EXOD shares decreased by 25.8% to $40.27 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- MicroAlgo MLGO stock declined by 22.35% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM shares decreased by 19.47% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- 908 Devices MASS shares declined by 17.11% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $169.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Abits Group ABTS stock decreased by 16.63% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Baijiayun Group RTC shares fell 14.68% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
