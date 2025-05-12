May 12, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • GigaCloud Tech GCT stock moved upwards by 17.2% to $18.61 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Superior Industries Intl SUP stock rose 8.88% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Boqii Holding BQ stock increased by 8.15% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
  • Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH stock moved upwards by 7.56% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGP shares increased by 7.02% to $16.61.
  • Vasta Platform VSTA shares moved upwards by 5.82% to $4.18. The company's market cap stands at $335.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU shares fell 8.0% to $1.49 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
  • Top Win International TOPW stock declined by 7.51% to $5.55. The company's market cap stands at $137.9 million.
  • Chijet Motor Co CJET shares decreased by 6.52% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.
  • Netclass Technology NTCL shares declined by 6.49% to $27.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.3 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH shares decreased by 5.64% to $0.1.
  • Leslies LESL stock decreased by 5.59% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

