12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- GigaCloud Tech GCT stock moved upwards by 17.2% to $18.61 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Superior Industries Intl SUP stock rose 8.88% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock increased by 8.15% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH stock moved upwards by 7.56% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- QVC Group QVCGP shares increased by 7.02% to $16.61.
- Vasta Platform VSTA shares moved upwards by 5.82% to $4.18. The company's market cap stands at $335.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU shares fell 8.0% to $1.49 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- Top Win International TOPW stock declined by 7.51% to $5.55. The company's market cap stands at $137.9 million.
- Chijet Motor Co CJET shares decreased by 6.52% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.
- Netclass Technology NTCL shares declined by 6.49% to $27.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.3 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares decreased by 5.64% to $0.1.
- Leslies LESL stock decreased by 5.59% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AGHAureus Greenway Holdings Inc
$0.6000-5.12%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
53.02
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BQBoqii Holding Ltd
$3.0041.2%
CJETChijet Motor Co Inc
$2.2227.4%
EJHE-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd
$0.0970-6.64%
GCTGigaCloud Technology Inc
$19.0131.1%
LESLLeslies Inc
$0.75002.36%
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$28.00-1.06%
QVCGPQVC Group Inc
$16.61-4.27%
SUPSuperior Industries International Inc
$0.9000-68.6%
TOPWTop Win International Ltd
$5.4943.0%
VSTAVasta Platform Ltd
$4.18-2.56%
WAFUWah Fu Education Group Ltd
$1.480.68%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in