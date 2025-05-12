12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Kindly MD KDLY shares increased by 296.0% to $15.45 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $92.3 million.
- CytomX Therapeutics CTMX stock rose 93.34% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Agenus AGEN shares increased by 29.55% to $3.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC stock moved upwards by 25.98% to $461.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- Aligos Therapeutics ALGS stock increased by 22.76% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Invivyd IVVD shares rose 22.75% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.1 million.
Losers
- Omeros OMER shares declined by 28.8% to $4.4 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $254.9 million.
- Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares declined by 20.0% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- SCWorx WORX shares fell 15.02% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
- Apimeds Pharmaceuticals APUS shares fell 13.19% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
- Longevity Health Holdings XAGE stock fell 11.18% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- Lipocine LPCN shares declined by 10.69% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
