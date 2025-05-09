May 9, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Regencell Bioscience RGC stock moved upwards by 43.9% to $305.0 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT shares rose 39.29% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $222.1 million.
  • SCWorx WORX shares rose 38.75% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
  • Definitive Healthcare DH shares increased by 32.74% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Corvus Pharma CRVS shares increased by 29.85% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • LogicMark LGMK shares rose 28.37% to $0.01.

Losers

  • NuCana NCNA stock fell 53.8% to $0.05 during Friday's regular session.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock declined by 43.85% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $594.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Organogenesis Holdings ORGO stock decreased by 43.36% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $383.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA stock decreased by 43.09% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • CVRx CVRX shares decreased by 37.46% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $126.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Polyrizon PLRZ stock decreased by 35.85% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

