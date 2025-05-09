May 9, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock increased by 79.5% to $0.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
  • SCWorx WORX stock increased by 51.0% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
  • Corvus Pharma CRVS stock increased by 29.85% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $296.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CytomX Therapeutics CTMX shares increased by 24.77% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $108.9 million.
  • Generation Bio GBIO shares increased by 18.62% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Adicet Bio ACET stock rose 16.82% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Jade Biosciences JBIO shares decreased by 44.5% to $5.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.0 million.
  • Varex Imaging VREX shares declined by 42.2% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $206.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • NuCana NCNA shares decreased by 41.5% to $0.06.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock decreased by 35.02% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $687.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Polyrizon PLRZ shares declined by 30.93% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX stock fell 26.65% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In:
