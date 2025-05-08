May 8, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • SCWorx WORX stock moved upwards by 75.2% to $0.96 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • Corvus Pharma CRVS stock rose 55.68% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $354.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock moved upwards by 25.81% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • BioSig Technologies BSGM stock rose 19.55% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
  • Adicet Bio ACET stock rose 12.87% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • TransMedics Group TMDX shares moved upwards by 12.62% to $104.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock declined by 45.4% to $1.73 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $577.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • NuCana NCNA shares fell 44.42% to $0.06.
  • DocGo DCGO shares fell 20.61% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • AVITA Medical RCEL stock declined by 20.16% to $7.45. The company's market cap stands at $196.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Organogenesis Holdings ORGO stock declined by 18.54% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $551.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Globus Medical GMED stock declined by 17.27% to $59.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

