12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- SCWorx WORX stock moved upwards by 75.2% to $0.96 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Corvus Pharma CRVS stock rose 55.68% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $354.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock moved upwards by 25.81% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- BioSig Technologies BSGM stock rose 19.55% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
- Adicet Bio ACET stock rose 12.87% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- TransMedics Group TMDX shares moved upwards by 12.62% to $104.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock declined by 45.4% to $1.73 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $577.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- NuCana NCNA shares fell 44.42% to $0.06.
- DocGo DCGO shares fell 20.61% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- AVITA Medical RCEL stock declined by 20.16% to $7.45. The company's market cap stands at $196.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Organogenesis Holdings ORGO stock declined by 18.54% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $551.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Globus Medical GMED stock declined by 17.27% to $59.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BSGMBioSig Technologies Inc
$1.9911.2%
CRVSCorvus Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.4332.3%
DCGODocGo Inc
$1.41-39.5%
GMEDGlobus Medical Inc
$55.98-22.7%
IOVAIovance Biotherapeutics Inc
$1.75-44.8%
NCNANuCana PLC
$0.0481-53.3%
ORGOOrganogenesis Holdings Inc
$3.06-42.7%
RCELAVITA Medical Inc
$7.12-23.7%
SHPHShuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$0.2430-10.0%
TMDXTransMedics Group Inc
$112.5020.7%
WORXSCWorx Corp
$0.56342.81%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in