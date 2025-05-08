12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- QuidelOrtho QDEL shares rose 39.1% to $35.96 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock increased by 38.08% to $6.54. The company's market cap stands at $355.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Outset Medical OM stock increased by 32.83% to $15.6. The company's market cap stands at $276.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Delcath Systems DCTH stock increased by 24.11% to $14.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $481.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Genelux GNLX stock moved upwards by 22.84% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- CryoPort CYRX stock increased by 21.64% to $6.88. The company's market cap stands at $343.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX stock fell 74.5% to $0.12 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Vor Biopharma VOR stock fell 69.32% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- NuCana NCNA stock decreased by 64.04% to $0.11.
- Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO stock declined by 43.31% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Advanced Biomed ADVB stock fell 29.1% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
- Myomo MYO shares fell 28.83% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AXDXAccelerate Diagnostics Inc
$0.14283.48%
CDIOCardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc
$0.1850-12.9%
CYRXCryoPort Inc
$7.071.29%
DCTHDelcath Systems Inc
$14.843.38%
EBSEmergent BioSolutions Inc
$5.78-9.16%
GNLXGenelux Corp
$2.82-1.05%
MYOMyomo Inc
$3.16-5.95%
NCNANuCana PLC
$0.0481-53.3%
OMOutset Medical Inc
$15.30-3.65%
QDELQuidelOrtho Corp
$36.34-0.33%
VORVor Biopharma Inc
$0.1560-2.50%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in