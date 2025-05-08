May 8, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • QuidelOrtho QDEL shares rose 39.1% to $35.96 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock increased by 38.08% to $6.54. The company's market cap stands at $355.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Outset Medical OM stock increased by 32.83% to $15.6. The company's market cap stands at $276.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Delcath Systems DCTH stock increased by 24.11% to $14.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $481.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Genelux GNLX stock moved upwards by 22.84% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • CryoPort CYRX stock increased by 21.64% to $6.88. The company's market cap stands at $343.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX stock fell 74.5% to $0.12 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • Vor Biopharma VOR stock fell 69.32% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
  • NuCana NCNA stock decreased by 64.04% to $0.11.
  • Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO stock declined by 43.31% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
  • Advanced Biomed ADVB stock fell 29.1% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
  • Myomo MYO shares fell 28.83% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

