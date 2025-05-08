May 8, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Cognition Therapeutics CGTX shares rose 22.9% to $0.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Emergent BioSolutions EBS shares moved upwards by 18.55% to $5.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mira Pharmaceuticals MIRA stock rose 16.37% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH shares moved upwards by 16.18% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Novavax NVAX stock moved upwards by 12.94% to $6.72. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Akebia Therapeutics AKBA shares increased by 12.6% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $723.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • NuCana NCNA stock declined by 63.4% to $0.11 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX stock fell 29.2% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
  • electroCore ECOR shares fell 14.69% to $5.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Exagen XGN shares decreased by 13.47% to $5.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA shares declined by 13.32% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • LogicMark LGMK stock decreased by 12.5% to $0.01. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

