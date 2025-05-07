12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- NN NNBR stock increased by 26.2% to $2.31 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $115.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Tutor Perini TPC shares increased by 18.49% to $28.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- LegalZoom.com LZ stock rose 11.57% to $8.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Solidion Technology STI shares increased by 9.45% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- Sunrun RUN shares increased by 9.06% to $8.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Energous WATT stock rose 8.74% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
Losers
- Fluence Energy FLNC stock declined by 15.1% to $3.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $498.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Energy Recovery ERII stock fell 13.9% to $12.95. The company's market cap stands at $709.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Genpact G shares decreased by 13.1% to $43.06. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares fell 10.1% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million.
- Toppoint Holdings TOPP stock fell 8.81% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
- AerSale ASLE stock declined by 7.67% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $304.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
