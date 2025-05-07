May 7, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • NN NNBR stock increased by 26.2% to $2.31 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $115.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Tutor Perini TPC shares increased by 18.49% to $28.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • LegalZoom.com LZ stock rose 11.57% to $8.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Solidion Technology STI shares increased by 9.45% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • Sunrun RUN shares increased by 9.06% to $8.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Energous WATT stock rose 8.74% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

Losers

  • Fluence Energy FLNC stock declined by 15.1% to $3.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $498.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Energy Recovery ERII stock fell 13.9% to $12.95. The company's market cap stands at $709.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Genpact G shares decreased by 13.1% to $43.06. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares fell 10.1% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million.
  • Toppoint Holdings TOPP stock fell 8.81% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
  • AerSale ASLE stock declined by 7.67% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $304.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

