May 2, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock increased by 230.0% to $3.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Quad/Graphics QUAD shares increased by 16.45% to $5.59. The company's market cap stands at $292.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock increased by 14.16% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • 374Water SCWO shares rose 13.87% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million.
  • Babcock & Wilcox BW shares increased by 8.53% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
  • VirTra VTSI shares rose 7.54% to $4.99. The company's market cap stands at $56.1 million.

Losers

  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock declined by 13.4% to $1.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock decreased by 9.32% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares decreased by 9.31% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
  • Baiya International Group BIYA shares decreased by 8.1% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
  • Resources Connection RGP shares decreased by 7.48% to $5.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.0 million.
  • Proficient Auto Logistics PAL stock fell 7.03% to $7.21. The company's market cap stands at $195.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BIYA Logo
BIYABaiya International Group Inc
$4.31-5.69%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
4.38
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BW Logo
BWBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
$0.48044.28%
FRGT Logo
FRGTFreight Technologies Inc
$3.05209.7%
HKPD Logo
HKPDHong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.03-12.7%
HTOO Logo
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$0.320014.2%
OMEX Logo
OMEXOdyssey Marine Exploration Inc
$1.17-9.30%
PAL Logo
PALProficient Auto Logistics Inc
$7.20-7.16%
QUAD Logo
QUADQuad/Graphics Inc
$5.4914.4%
RGP Logo
RGPResources Connection Inc
$5.32-7.48%
SCWO Logo
SCWO374Water Inc
$0.32506.07%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.3555-9.31%
VTSI Logo
VTSIVirTra Inc
$4.64-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved