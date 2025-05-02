12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Freight Technologies FRGT stock increased by 230.0% to $3.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- Quad/Graphics QUAD shares increased by 16.45% to $5.59. The company's market cap stands at $292.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock increased by 14.16% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- 374Water SCWO shares rose 13.87% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox BW shares increased by 8.53% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
- VirTra VTSI shares rose 7.54% to $4.99. The company's market cap stands at $56.1 million.
Losers
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock declined by 13.4% to $1.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock decreased by 9.32% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares decreased by 9.31% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
- Baiya International Group BIYA shares decreased by 8.1% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
- Resources Connection RGP shares decreased by 7.48% to $5.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.0 million.
- Proficient Auto Logistics PAL stock fell 7.03% to $7.21. The company's market cap stands at $195.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BIYABaiya International Group Inc
$4.31-5.69%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
4.38
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BWBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
$0.48044.28%
FRGTFreight Technologies Inc
$3.05209.7%
HKPDHong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.03-12.7%
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$0.320014.2%
OMEXOdyssey Marine Exploration Inc
$1.17-9.30%
PALProficient Auto Logistics Inc
$7.20-7.16%
QUADQuad/Graphics Inc
$5.4914.4%
RGPResources Connection Inc
$5.32-7.48%
SCWO374Water Inc
$0.32506.07%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.3555-9.31%
VTSIVirTra Inc
$4.64-%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in