12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- trivago TRVG stock moved upwards by 28.9% to $5.36 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Direct Digital Holdings DRCT stock moved upwards by 26.06% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- TNL Mediagene TNMG shares rose 18.1% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- FingerMotion FNGR shares increased by 17.33% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.8 million.
- Emerald Holding EEX shares increased by 16.66% to $4.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $915.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- MediaAlpha MAX shares increased by 12.32% to $9.44. The company's market cap stands at $523.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Cumulus Media CMLS stock decreased by 22.7% to $0.18 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- System1 SST shares fell 17.76% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.
- ATN International ATNI stock declined by 16.74% to $14.73. The company's market cap stands at $228.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- LiveOne LVO stock fell 13.81% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 million.
- Urban One UONEK stock declined by 10.16% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- Fluent FLNT shares decreased by 9.76% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.
