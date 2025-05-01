May 1, 2025 8:06 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Fitell FTEL shares rose 18.1% to $0.54 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Interactive Strength TRNR shares increased by 18.0% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Lazydays Holdings GORV stock moved upwards by 13.63% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
  • Birks Group BGI shares moved upwards by 12.87% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • EZGO Technologies EZGO stock moved upwards by 9.32% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • Luminar Technologies LAZR stock rose 9.2% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $181.0 million.

Losers

  • OneWater Marine ONEW stock decreased by 21.4% to $11.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Stoneridge SRI stock declined by 16.84% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR shares fell 10.07% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock decreased by 8.26% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock fell 8.26% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock declined by 6.87% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

