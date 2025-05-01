12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Fitell FTEL shares rose 18.1% to $0.54 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Interactive Strength TRNR shares increased by 18.0% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- Lazydays Holdings GORV stock moved upwards by 13.63% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
- Birks Group BGI shares moved upwards by 12.87% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO stock moved upwards by 9.32% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Luminar Technologies LAZR stock rose 9.2% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $181.0 million.
Losers
- OneWater Marine ONEW stock decreased by 21.4% to $11.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Stoneridge SRI stock declined by 16.84% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares fell 10.07% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock decreased by 8.26% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock fell 8.26% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock declined by 6.87% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
