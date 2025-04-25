April 25, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Jaguar Health JAGX stock increased by 61.0% to $12.98 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares increased by 42.96% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares rose 23.66% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • Vicarious Surgical RBOT stock rose 15.48% to $7.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA stock rose 15.06% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
  • Psyence Biomedical PBM stock rose 14.45% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

Losers

  • Coeptis Therapeutics COEP shares declined by 36.9% to $7.86 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
  • Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock fell 36.76% to $23.21. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 billion.
  • Intensity Therapeutics INTS shares fell 33.66% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • VYNE Therapeutics VYNE stock declined by 23.75% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • Sutro Biopharma STRO stock decreased by 21.4% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $85.6 million.
  • Instil Bio TIL stock declined by 21.1% to $15.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

