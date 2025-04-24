April 24, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • BIO-key Intl BKYI stock increased by 13.5% to $0.85 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
  • Youxin Technology YAAS stock rose 8.52% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $81.1 million.
  • Baijiayun Group RTC shares moved upwards by 5.28% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • Orangekloud Technology ORKT stock increased by 4.99% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH shares moved upwards by 4.86% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares moved upwards by 4.17% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.

Losers

  • AppFolio APPF shares decreased by 10.1% to $211.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Socket Mobile SCKT stock decreased by 7.88% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • VerifyMe VRME stock decreased by 7.57% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  • Marin Software MRIN stock fell 6.09% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
  • Aware AWRE stock fell 6.04% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
  • Intel INTC stock declined by 5.17% to $20.38. The company's market cap stands at $88.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

