12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- BIO-key Intl BKYI stock increased by 13.5% to $0.85 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- Youxin Technology YAAS stock rose 8.52% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $81.1 million.
- Baijiayun Group RTC shares moved upwards by 5.28% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- Orangekloud Technology ORKT stock increased by 4.99% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH shares moved upwards by 4.86% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares moved upwards by 4.17% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
Losers
- AppFolio APPF shares decreased by 10.1% to $211.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Socket Mobile SCKT stock decreased by 7.88% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- VerifyMe VRME stock decreased by 7.57% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- Marin Software MRIN stock fell 6.09% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Aware AWRE stock fell 6.04% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- Intel INTC stock declined by 5.17% to $20.38. The company's market cap stands at $88.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
APPFAppFolio Inc
$211.00-6.50%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
78.35
Growth
92.68
Quality
77.87
Value
10.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AWREAware Inc
$1.55-5.46%
BKYIBIO-key International Inc
$0.946431.6%
GRYPGryphon Digital Mining Inc
$0.245119.7%
INTCIntel Corp
$20.30-1.41%
MRINMarin Software Inc
$0.6085-5.37%
ORKTOrangekloud Technology Inc
$0.661518.2%
RTCBaijiayun Group Ltd
$0.1860-6.81%
SCKTSocket Mobile Inc
$1.17-10.7%
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$0.877620.4%
VRMEVerifyMe Inc
$0.69207.30%
YAASYouxin Technology Ltd
$2.4425.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in