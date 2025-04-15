April 15, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • ARB IOT Group ARBB stock increased by 31.9% to $0.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST shares rose 17.49% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
  • CISO Global CISO stock increased by 17.45% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC stock increased by 6.97% to $7.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Smith Micro Software SMSI shares rose 6.83% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
  • Key Tronic KTCC shares rose 6.52% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.

Losers

  • Research Solutions RSSS stock decreased by 57.8% to $1.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
  • Abits Group ABTS stock fell 35.72% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • Taoping TAOP shares fell 15.26% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
  • eGain EGAN shares fell 13.61% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $112.5 million.
  • Applied Digital APLD shares decreased by 12.11% to $4.72. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Q2 Holdings QTWO shares decreased by 10.25% to $67.71. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

