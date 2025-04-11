April 11, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Comments

Gainers

  • Fly-E Group FLYE stock increased by 7.8% to $0.46 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • CarParts.com PRTS stock increased by 6.18% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.7 million.
  • Yunhong Green CTI YHGJ stock increased by 5.88% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock increased by 5.42% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
  • NWTN NWTN shares moved upwards by 5.01% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $116.9 million.
  • Super Group (SGHC) SGHC shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $7.36. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.

Losers

  • Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock fell 10.5% to $1.36 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
  • REE Automotive REE stock fell 7.73% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock fell 7.6% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
  • Children's Place PLCE shares declined by 6.94% to $6.31. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Torrid Holdings CURV shares decreased by 5.15% to $4.98. The company's market cap stands at $521.6 million.
  • WW International WW stock declined by 5.01% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

