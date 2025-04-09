April 9, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • BeLive Hldgs BLIV stock moved upwards by 27.5% to $7.74 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million.
  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares rose 16.78% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
  • NextTrip NTRP stock increased by 9.56% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • Greenidge Generation GREE stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • Iveda Solutions IVDA stock increased by 6.69% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • Baijiayun Group RTC shares increased by 5.76% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

Losers

  • Amtech Systems ASYS shares declined by 13.2% to $3.7 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC shares declined by 11.01% to $6.43. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 billion.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST shares fell 10.44% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock fell 9.81% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
  • Rimini Street RMNI shares decreased by 9.43% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.4 million.
  • Inuvo INUV stock fell 8.09% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

