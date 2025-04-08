12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares increased by 39.7% to $3.69 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.
- Aureus Greenway AGH shares rose 30.5% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- Vasta Platform VSTA shares moved upwards by 29.13% to $4.61. The company's market cap stands at $369.5 million.
- FAT Brands FATBB stock increased by 18.72% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
- Ballys BALY stock increased by 17.1% to $13.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $631.1 million.
- Top Win International TOPW stock increased by 16.99% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.0 million.
Losers
- Four Seasons Education FEDU stock fell 38.6% to $5.2 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
- MKDWell Tech MKDW stock decreased by 25.0% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- Genesco GCO stock declined by 12.99% to $16.75. The company's market cap stands at $184.8 million.
- Rent the Runway RENT stock declined by 11.8% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
- Damon DMN stock decreased by 10.69% to $0.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock fell 10.41% to $26.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
