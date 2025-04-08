April 8, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares increased by 39.7% to $3.69 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.
  • Aureus Greenway AGH shares rose 30.5% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • Vasta Platform VSTA shares moved upwards by 29.13% to $4.61. The company's market cap stands at $369.5 million.
  • FAT Brands FATBB stock increased by 18.72% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
  • Ballys BALY stock increased by 17.1% to $13.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $631.1 million.
  • Top Win International TOPW stock increased by 16.99% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.0 million.

Losers

  • Four Seasons Education FEDU stock fell 38.6% to $5.2 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • MKDWell Tech MKDW stock decreased by 25.0% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • Genesco GCO stock declined by 12.99% to $16.75. The company's market cap stands at $184.8 million.
  • Rent the Runway RENT stock declined by 11.8% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • Damon DMN stock decreased by 10.69% to $0.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock fell 10.41% to $26.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
