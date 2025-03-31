March 31, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Cloudastructure CSAI shares rose 36.3% to $6.05 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.5 million.
  • Progress Software PRGS shares moved upwards by 7.94% to $55.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI stock rose 7.33% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Inuvo INUV stock moved upwards by 7.01% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
  • GSI Technology GSIT shares moved upwards by 6.4% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million.
  • LivePerson LPSN shares increased by 6.34% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million.

Losers

  • Cambium Networks CMBM stock fell 30.6% to $0.49 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH shares fell 17.84% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR stock decreased by 9.36% to $26.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.4 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out today.
  • AmpliTech Gr AMPG shares decreased by 8.39% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock fell 5.67% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
  • Signing Day Sports SGN stock fell 5.4% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

