12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares increased by 78.4% to $28.31 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- A10 Networks ATEN stock rose 19.35% to $19.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Rubrik RBRK shares rose 15.05% to $63.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Semtech SMTC stock moved upwards by 11.55% to $36.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Cambium Networks CMBM shares moved upwards by 11.08% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- Frequency Electronics FEIM shares rose 10.04% to $15.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Turtle Beach TBCH stock declined by 16.0% to $12.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG shares declined by 13.63% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $139.5 million.
- AuthID AUID stock decreased by 11.77% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares declined by 10.79% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- SemiLEDs LEDS shares decreased by 7.48% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- EverCommerce EVCM stock declined by 6.15% to $8.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
AAOIApplied Optoelectronics Inc
$27.9061.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum89.66
Growth78.61
Quality-
Value60.84
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ATENA10 Networks Inc
$16.69-14.6%
AUIDAuthID Inc
$4.20-11.9%
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$0.64652.29%
EVCMEverCommerce Inc
$8.40-8.50%
FEIMFrequency Electronics Inc
$15.479.04%
LEDSSemiLEDs Corp
$1.62-2.99%
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$1.28-5.19%
MIGIMawson Infrastructure Group Inc
$0.4373-15.7%
RBRKRubrik Inc
$63.9111.9%
SMTCSemtech Corp
$36.407.53%
TBCHTurtle Beach Corp
$11.00-23.7%
