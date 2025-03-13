March 13, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares increased by 78.4% to $28.31 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • A10 Networks ATEN stock rose 19.35% to $19.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Rubrik RBRK shares rose 15.05% to $63.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Semtech SMTC stock moved upwards by 11.55% to $36.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Cambium Networks CMBM shares moved upwards by 11.08% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
  • Frequency Electronics FEIM shares rose 10.04% to $15.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Turtle Beach TBCH stock declined by 16.0% to $12.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Lightwave Logic LWLG shares declined by 13.63% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $139.5 million.
  • AuthID AUID stock decreased by 11.77% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares declined by 10.79% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS shares decreased by 7.48% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
  • EverCommerce EVCM stock declined by 6.15% to $8.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

