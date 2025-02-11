February 11, 2025 4:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • BJ's Restaurants BJRI stock increased by 24.2% to $43.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU stock rose 15.2% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.
  • Massimo MAMO shares moved upwards by 13.07% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $132.4 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock moved upwards by 10.15% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
  • MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE stock rose 10.0% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $933.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Acushnet Hldgs GOLF stock rose 9.66% to $70.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.

Losers

  • MGO Global MGOL shares decreased by 28.5% to $0.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • MKDWell Tech MKDW shares declined by 14.96% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • PetMed Express PETS stock decreased by 14.62% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • XPeng XPEV shares fell 6.79% to $15.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 billion.
  • Live Ventures LIVE stock fell 6.38% to $8.66. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • REE Automotive REE shares declined by 5.7% to $7.62. The company's market cap stands at $148.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

