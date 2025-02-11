12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Lipella Pharmaceuticals LIPO stock moved upwards by 49.5% to $4.56 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- IN8bio INAB shares increased by 49.46% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.
- Ocean Biomedical OCEA stock rose 38.58% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Firefly Neuroscience AIFF stock rose 38.06% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
- Travere Therapeutics TVTX stock rose 16.35% to $24.55. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Enanta Pharma ENTA shares increased by 13.06% to $5.54. The company's market cap stands at $118.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- T2 Biosystems TTOO shares declined by 43.4% to $0.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
- Third Harmonic Bio THRD shares fell 29.25% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $148.2 million.
- Aspira Womens Health AWH stock declined by 26.7% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- vTv Therapeutics VTVT shares declined by 18.97% to $15.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.
- Lixte Biotechnology LIXT stock fell 17.54% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Hyperfine HYPR stock decreased by 16.77% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $101.3 million.
