February 7, 2025

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Pinterest PINS shares rose 19.7% to $40.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • VS Media Holdings VSME shares rose 15.53% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
  • Lionsgate Studios LION stock rose 15.31% to $8.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Stagwell STGW stock increased by 9.73% to $6.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $779.7 million.
  • Take-Two Interactive TTWO stock increased by 9.24% to $200.0. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • DallasNews DALN shares increased by 8.21% to $6.98. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.

Losers

  • Webtoon Entertainment WBTN shares decreased by 18.5% to $10.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock declined by 14.56% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • comScore SCOR stock decreased by 7.26% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • System1 SST shares declined by 6.86% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
  • Madison Square Garden MSGS shares decreased by 4.93% to $200.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock fell 4.76% to $7.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

