12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Orion Energy Sys OESX stock rose 11.8% to $0.88 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN shares rose 10.76% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Linkers Industries LNKS shares increased by 8.69% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock rose 8.09% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- Orion Group Hldgs ORN shares increased by 7.76% to $8.6. The company's market cap stands at $334.5 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE shares moved upwards by 6.16% to $5.34. The company's market cap stands at $81.5 million.
Losers
- Avalon Holdings AWX stock declined by 19.2% to $2.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock decreased by 12.5% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.
- United Parcel Service UPS stock fell 11.83% to $117.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Northann NCL shares decreased by 9.34% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- Decent Holding DXST shares fell 5.93% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
