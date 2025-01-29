12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Lucas GC LGCL stock increased by 44.2% to $0.83 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.6 million.
- Smart Powerr CREG shares increased by 28.47% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- NEXTracker NXT shares rose 21.4% to $48.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 14.03% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.1 million.
- Caravelle Intl Gr HTCO shares moved upwards by 11.24% to $3.66. The company's market cap stands at $204.1 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares rose 9.25% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
Losers
- Gencor Industries GENC shares decreased by 17.6% to $13.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.5 million.
- Ocean Power Techs OPTT shares declined by 12.38% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $89.0 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares declined by 6.9% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares declined by 6.47% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares decreased by 4.9% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
- Hudson Glbl HSON shares decreased by 4.11% to $12.6. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
