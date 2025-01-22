January 22, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • Mobix Labs MOBX shares increased by 16.9% to $1.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.
  • Oracle ORCL stock increased by 8.15% to $186.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $522.0 billion.
  • Quantum Computing QUBT shares moved upwards by 7.83% to $12.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Cemtrex CETX shares moved upwards by 7.42% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
  • Seagate Tech Hldgs STX stock increased by 7.2% to $108.55. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI shares moved upwards by 6.93% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.

Losers

  • Agilysys AGYS stock fell 20.7% to $99.79 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • VerifyMe VRME stock declined by 9.0% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
  • Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD stock decreased by 8.17% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
  • 908 Devices MASS stock decreased by 7.6% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.5 million.
  • Neonode NEON shares decreased by 7.26% to $7.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.9 million.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS stock fell 6.86% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGYS Logo
AGYSAgilysys Inc
$100.00-20.6%
Overview Rating:
Speculative
37.5%
Technicals Analysis
66
0100
Financials Analysis
20
0100
Overview
AMOD Logo
AMODAlpha Modus Holdings Inc
$1.70-13.3%
CETX Logo
CETXCemtrex Inc
$2.757.42%
LEDS Logo
LEDSSemiLEDs Corp
$1.62-7.43%
MASS Logo
MASS908 Devices Inc
$2.81-7.26%
MOBX Logo
MOBXMobix Labs Inc
$1.18-%
MSAI Logo
MSAIMultiSensor AI Holdings Inc
$1.835.78%
NEON Logo
NEONNeonode Inc
$7.80-7.25%
ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$188.309.12%
QUBT Logo
QUBTQuantum Computing Inc
$12.609.66%
STX Logo
STXSeagate Technology Holdings PLC
$108.006.67%
VRME Logo
VRMEVerifyMe Inc
$2.69-10.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved