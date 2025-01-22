12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares increased by 16.9% to $1.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.
- Oracle ORCL stock increased by 8.15% to $186.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $522.0 billion.
- Quantum Computing QUBT shares moved upwards by 7.83% to $12.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Cemtrex CETX shares moved upwards by 7.42% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
- Seagate Tech Hldgs STX stock increased by 7.2% to $108.55. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI shares moved upwards by 6.93% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
Losers
- Agilysys AGYS stock fell 20.7% to $99.79 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- VerifyMe VRME stock declined by 9.0% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD stock decreased by 8.17% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- 908 Devices MASS stock decreased by 7.6% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.5 million.
- Neonode NEON shares decreased by 7.26% to $7.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.9 million.
- SemiLEDs LEDS stock fell 6.86% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMODAlpha Modus Holdings Inc
$1.70-13.3%
CETXCemtrex Inc
$2.757.42%
LEDSSemiLEDs Corp
$1.62-7.43%
MASS908 Devices Inc
$2.81-7.26%
MOBXMobix Labs Inc
$1.18-%
MSAIMultiSensor AI Holdings Inc
$1.835.78%
NEONNeonode Inc
$7.80-7.25%
ORCLOracle Corp
$188.309.12%
QUBTQuantum Computing Inc
$12.609.66%
STXSeagate Technology Holdings PLC
$108.006.67%
VRMEVerifyMe Inc
$2.69-10.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in