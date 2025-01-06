January 6, 2025 4:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock rose 27.8% to $2.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.1 million.
  • Cerence CRNC stock rose 23.79% to $23.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • VerifyMe VRME stock moved upwards by 20.0% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
  • Cambium Networks CMBM shares rose 19.81% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
  • Abits Group ABTS shares moved upwards by 18.9% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
  • Castellum CTM shares increased by 16.76% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $127.8 million.

Losers

  • Luna Innovations LUNA shares decreased by 39.5% to $1.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
  • ClearOne CLRO shares declined by 25.16% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
  • Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR stock decreased by 18.63% to $19.14. The company's market cap stands at $212.6 million.
  • Youxin Technology YAAS stock fell 10.86% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $115.7 million.
  • The9 NCTY shares decreased by 10.38% to $14.6. The company's market cap stands at $131.2 million.
  • CPS Technologies CPSH stock fell 7.98% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

