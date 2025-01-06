12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock rose 27.8% to $2.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.1 million.
- Cerence CRNC stock rose 23.79% to $23.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- VerifyMe VRME stock moved upwards by 20.0% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM shares rose 19.81% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
- Abits Group ABTS shares moved upwards by 18.9% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- Castellum CTM shares increased by 16.76% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $127.8 million.
Losers
- Luna Innovations LUNA shares decreased by 39.5% to $1.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
- ClearOne CLRO shares declined by 25.16% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
- Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR stock decreased by 18.63% to $19.14. The company's market cap stands at $212.6 million.
- Youxin Technology YAAS stock fell 10.86% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $115.7 million.
- The9 NCTY shares decreased by 10.38% to $14.6. The company's market cap stands at $131.2 million.
- CPS Technologies CPSH stock fell 7.98% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CLROClearOne Inc
$1.15-12.2%
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$0.92106.11%
CPSHCPS Technologies Corp
$1.8714.7%
CRNCCerence Inc
$20.385.43%
CTMCastellum Inc
$1.47-12.3%
GRRRGorilla Technology Group Inc
$19.42-17.4%
LDTCLeddarTech Holdings Inc
$1.8114.6%
LUNALuna Innovations Inc
$0.8808-57.0%
NCTYThe9 Ltd
$16.702.49%
VRMEVerifyMe Inc
$1.6018.9%
YAASYouxin Technology Ltd
$3.80-1.81%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in