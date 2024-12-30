12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Intrusion INTZ shares increased by 104.2% to $4.41 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock increased by 83.75% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.5 million.
- Castellum CTM stock increased by 50.7% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $140.3 million.
- Rekor Systems REKR stock rose 46.2% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.3 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock moved upwards by 35.43% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- Cyngn CYN stock moved upwards by 31.37% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
Losers
- My Size MYSZ stock decreased by 18.4% to $5.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- AEye LIDR stock decreased by 17.24% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- Infobird Co IFBD shares decreased by 13.96% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- SEALSQ LAES stock fell 11.68% to $8.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $629.9 million.
- Quantum QMCO stock fell 10.45% to $63.29. The company's market cap stands at $306.8 million.
- Creative Global Tech CGTL stock declined by 9.24% to $6.98. The company's market cap stands at $149.6 million.
