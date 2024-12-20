12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares rose 114.6% to $1.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Humacyte HUMA shares increased by 67.34% to $5.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $744.9 million.
- Psyence Biomedical PBM shares moved upwards by 62.19% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD shares increased by 37.77% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Monopar Therapeutics MNPR shares rose 29.25% to $30.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.2 million.
- iSpecimen ISPC shares rose 16.55% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
Losers
- Molecular Templates MTEM stock declined by 53.1% to $0.16 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
- Galectin Therapeutics GALT stock decreased by 38.5% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.1 million.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares declined by 32.43% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- BioAtla BCAB stock decreased by 21.86% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $44.9 million.
- Novo Nordisk NVO shares declined by 20.14% to $82.61. The company's market cap stands at $366.9 billion.
- Strata Skin Sciences SSKN shares decreased by 17.71% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BCABBioAtla Inc
$0.6909-41.9%
GALTGalectin Therapeutics Inc
$0.9900-50.5%
HSDTHelius Medical Technologies Inc
$0.790064.6%
HUMAHumacyte Inc
$4.6334.0%
ISPCiSpecimen Inc
$3.4917.9%
MNPRMonopar Therapeutics Inc
$30.7529.3%
MTEMMolecular Templates Inc
$0.1640-53.1%
NVONovo Nordisk AS
$84.94-17.9%
PBMPsyence Biomedical Ltd
$3.9460.2%
QNRXQuoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd
$0.5513-14.8%
SSKNStrata Skin Sciences Inc
$2.90-4.92%
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in