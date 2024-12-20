December 20, 2024 4:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares rose 114.6% to $1.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • Humacyte HUMA shares increased by 67.34% to $5.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $744.9 million.
  • Psyence Biomedical PBM shares moved upwards by 62.19% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD shares increased by 37.77% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Monopar Therapeutics MNPR shares rose 29.25% to $30.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.2 million.
  • iSpecimen ISPC shares rose 16.55% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Losers

  • Molecular Templates MTEM stock declined by 53.1% to $0.16 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
  • Galectin Therapeutics GALT stock decreased by 38.5% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.1 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares declined by 32.43% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
  • BioAtla BCAB stock decreased by 21.86% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $44.9 million.
  • Novo Nordisk NVO shares declined by 20.14% to $82.61. The company's market cap stands at $366.9 billion.
  • Strata Skin Sciences SSKN shares decreased by 17.71% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AEMD Logo
AEMDAethlon Medical Inc
$0.567931.0%
Overview
BCAB Logo
BCABBioAtla Inc
$0.6909-41.9%
GALT Logo
GALTGalectin Therapeutics Inc
$0.9900-50.5%
HSDT Logo
HSDTHelius Medical Technologies Inc
$0.790064.6%
HUMA Logo
HUMAHumacyte Inc
$4.6334.0%
ISPC Logo
ISPCiSpecimen Inc
$3.4917.9%
MNPR Logo
MNPRMonopar Therapeutics Inc
$30.7529.3%
MTEM Logo
MTEMMolecular Templates Inc
$0.1640-53.1%
NVO Logo
NVONovo Nordisk AS
$84.94-17.9%
PBM Logo
PBMPsyence Biomedical Ltd
$3.9460.2%
QNRX Logo
QNRXQuoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd
$0.5513-14.8%
SSKN Logo
SSKNStrata Skin Sciences Inc
$2.90-4.92%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved