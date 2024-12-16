12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- PLBY Group PLBY stock rose 21.3% to $1.71 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.1 million.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock increased by 15.47% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock moved upwards by 11.37% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Vision Marine VMAR shares increased by 9.65% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- REE Automotive REE shares moved upwards by 9.14% to $11.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.9 million.
- Noodles NDLS stock rose 8.22% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
Losers
- EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ stock declined by 12.0% to $0.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
- Tile Shop Holdings TTSH shares decreased by 11.47% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $272.4 million.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock declined by 11.12% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- U Power UCAR stock fell 10.09% to $6.69. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.
- China Liberal Education CLEU shares declined by 9.76% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock decreased by 7.88% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
